Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.