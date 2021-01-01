Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 96K)
  • Comes with 1620 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3400 mAh
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 90%
PWM 500 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 35 ms 22 ms
Contrast 710:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Galaxy A10 +1%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 +2%
83.2%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +50%
355
Galaxy A10
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +54%
1305
Galaxy A10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +108%
200805
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Galaxy A10 +3%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 February 2019
Release date July 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
24 (70.6%)
10 (29.4%)
Total votes: 34

