Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A13

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 127K)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 356 and 152 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (584 against 425 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.9%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Contrast 710:1 1257:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
425 nits
Galaxy A13 +37%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +134%
356
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +122%
1302
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +74%
221529
Galaxy A13
127293
CPU 72166 43950
GPU 37094 22702
Memory 46201 38791
UX 66932 22119
Total score 221529 127293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 663 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8522 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition One UI Core 4.1
OS size 13 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 07:21 hr
Standby 116 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Galaxy A13 +5%
34:36 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (106th and 81st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 March 2022
Release date July 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 9
2. Samsung Galaxy A03s and Xiaomi Redmi 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Redmi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A13
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A13
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A13
9. Samsung Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A13
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish