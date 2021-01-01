Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.