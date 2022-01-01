Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (39:15 vs 33:05 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 221K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (492 against 425 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 96.1%
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms 53 ms
Contrast 710:1 862:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
425 nits
Galaxy A32 5G +16%
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +2%
83.2%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
356
Galaxy A32 5G +41%
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1302
Galaxy A32 5G +28%
1666
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
221529
Galaxy A32 5G +14%
252625
CPU 72166 81558
GPU 37094 54350
Memory 46201 59934
UX 66932 58038
Total score 221529 252625
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
663
Galaxy A32 5G +84%
1223
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 663 1223
PCMark 3.0 score 8522 6922
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition One UI 4.1
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 14:29 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 06:44 hr
Standby 116 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +19%
39:15 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (106th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Galaxy A32 5G +11%
93.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 January 2021
Release date July 2020 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is definitely a better buy.

