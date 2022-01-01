Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Shows 19% longer battery life (39:15 vs 33:05 hours)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 221K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (492 against 425 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|93%
|96.1%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|53 ms
|Contrast
|710:1
|862:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
356
Galaxy A32 5G +41%
502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1302
Galaxy A32 5G +28%
1666
|CPU
|72166
|81558
|GPU
|37094
|54350
|Memory
|46201
|59934
|UX
|66932
|58038
|Total score
|221529
|252625
|Stability
|98%
|97%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|663
|1223
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8522
|6922
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:24 hr
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|13:39 hr
|14:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:36 hr
|06:44 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|133 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (106th and 21st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1