Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- Shows 79% longer battery life (131 vs 73 hours)
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 123K)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 265 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (542 against 423 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 58 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|93%
|142.6%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|710:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +34%
355
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +37%
1305
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +63%
200805
123188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +64%
16:49 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +45%
15:36 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +52%
31:05 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|July 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.
