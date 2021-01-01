Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 79% longer battery life (131 vs 73 hours)
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 123K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 265 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (542 against 423 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 142.6%
PWM 500 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Galaxy A40 +28%
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Galaxy A40 +3%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +34%
355
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +37%
1305
Galaxy A40
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +63%
200805
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +64%
16:49 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +45%
15:36 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +52%
31:05 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9 +2%
83.1 dB
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (69.2%)
4 (30.8%)
Total votes: 13

