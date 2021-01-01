Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (131 vs 102 hours)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 173K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 306 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (619 against 423 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 98.4%
PWM 500 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 35 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Galaxy A41 +46%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +16%
355
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +9%
1305
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +16%
200805
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (226th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +15%
16:49 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Galaxy A41 +5%
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +29%
31:05 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Galaxy A41 +2%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2020
Release date July 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (68.4%)
6 (31.6%)
Total votes: 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
