Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (33:05 vs 25:54 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 173K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (585 against 425 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 75.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 35 ms 4.6 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
425 nits
Galaxy A8 (2018) +38%
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +10%
83.2%
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +28%
221529
Galaxy A8 (2018)
173463
CPU 72166 56652
GPU 37094 28219
Memory 46201 34110
UX 66932 55053
Total score 221529 173463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 663 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8522 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition TouchWiz UI
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 08:29 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 13:07 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 04:32 hr
Standby 116 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9 +28%
33:05 hr
Galaxy A8 (2018)
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Galaxy A8 (2018) +2%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 December 2017
Release date July 2020 January 2018
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
