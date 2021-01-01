Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- Shows 15% longer battery life (131 vs 114 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 222K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 140% higher maximum brightness (1034 against 431 nits)
- 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|89.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|760 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
Galaxy S21 Ultra +210%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1315
Galaxy S21 Ultra +170%
3555
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
222576
Galaxy S21 Ultra +237%
750567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +10%
16:49 hr
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:36 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
31:05 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
35:32 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (81st and 54th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
