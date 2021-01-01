Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (131 vs 114 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 222K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 140% higher maximum brightness (1034 against 431 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
431 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +140%
1034 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +8%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 950 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
364
Galaxy S21 Ultra +210%
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1315
Galaxy S21 Ultra +170%
3555
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
222576
Galaxy S21 Ultra +237%
750567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +10%
16:49 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +14%
35:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
88 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced June 2020 January 2021
Release date July 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

