Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (547 against 422 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 221K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.8% Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 35 ms - Contrast 710:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9 422 nits Camon 18 +30% 547 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 83.2% Camon 18 +2% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD - Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 355 Camon 18 +5% 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 1304 Camon 18 +3% 1348 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 221142 Camon 18 +14% 251875 CPU 72166 68485 GPU 37094 57284 Memory 46201 47185 UX 66932 81282 Total score 221142 251875 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 662 Camon 18 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 662 - PCMark 3.0 score 8648 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition HIOS 8.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9 83.7 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 October 2021 Release date July 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.