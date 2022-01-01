Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Camon 18P – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 18P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18P
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (347K versus 220K)
  • The rear camera has a 1.7x optical zoom
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (547 against 423 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 357 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Camon 18P

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Camon 18P +29%
547 nits
Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Camon 18P +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Tecno Camon 18P in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
357
Camon 18P +52%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1302
Camon 18P +44%
1874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
220600
Camon 18P +58%
347974
CPU 72166 -
GPU 37094 -
Memory 46201 -
UX 66932 -
Total score 220600 347974
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
663
Camon 18P
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 663 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8637 -
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition HIOS 8.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Camon 18P
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Camon 18P
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Camon 18P
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.7x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Camon 18P
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 October 2021
Release date July 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Camon 18P is definitely a better buy.

