Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.