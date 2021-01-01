Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Tecno Phantom X VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Tecno Phantom X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Phantom X, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Shows 7% longer battery life (131 vs 122 hours)

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4700 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Phantom X Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 221K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 502 and 355 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 91.3% Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 35 ms - Contrast 710:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9 422 nits Phantom X +6% 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 83.2% Phantom X +10% 91.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Tecno Phantom X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 355 Phantom X +41% 502 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 1304 Phantom X +26% 1646 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 221142 Phantom X +62% 358480 CPU 72166 94218 GPU 37094 101671 Memory 46201 69897 UX 66932 95887 Total score 221142 358480 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 662 Phantom X n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 662 - PCMark 3.0 score 8648 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition HIOS 7.6 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9 83.7 dB Phantom X n/a

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced June 2020 June 2021 Release date July 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Phantom X is definitely a better buy.