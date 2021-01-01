Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Tecno Pova 2

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Текно Пова 2
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Tecno Pova 2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5020 mAh
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (486 against 426 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 9
63
Pova 2
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 9
44
Pova 2
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 9
79
Pova 2
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 9
59
Pova 2
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 9
72
Pova 2
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 9
61
Pova 2
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
426 nits
Pova 2 +14%
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Pova 2
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
360
Pova 2 +5%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1339
Pova 2 +2%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
185811
Pova 2
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Pova 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Pova 2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 June 2021
Release date July 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Pova 2. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

