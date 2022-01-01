Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Tecno Pova 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 54% higher pixel density (395 vs 257 PPI)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 218K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 361 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|257 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.9%
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|73414
|105314
|GPU
|33594
|86947
|Memory
|44013
|89367
|UX
|65802
|98193
|Total score
|218541
|379873
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|664
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8453
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
|HiOS 8.6
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:20 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:39 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:36 hr
|-
|Standby
|116 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3