Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Tecno Spark 8C, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 167K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Spark 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Spark 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
422 nits
Spark 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Spark 8C +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Tecno Spark 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +20%
355
Spark 8C
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +12%
1307
Spark 8C
1169
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +28%
215254
Spark 8C
167740
CPU 73414 60630
GPU 33594 21826
Memory 44013 38655
UX 65802 48282
Total score 215254 167740
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9 +67%
664
Spark 8C
397
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 664 397
PCMark 3.0 score 8459 6513
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition HiOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 3:05 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 13:39 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Spark 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Spark 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 January 2022
Release date July 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 8C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
