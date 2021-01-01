Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Vivo X30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo X30

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Виво X30
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Vivo X30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Vivo X30, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 670 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4350 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 182K)
  • Delivers 89% higher maximum brightness (796 against 422 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 980
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Vivo X30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
422 nits
Vivo X30 +89%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Vivo X30 +3%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
354
Vivo X30 +92%
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1313
Vivo X30 +39%
1830
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 9
n/a
Vivo X30
323996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
182306
Vivo X30 +112%
386494
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Vivo X30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Vivo X30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Vivo X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 112°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Vivo X30
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 December 2019
Release date July 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 8T
2. Redmi 9 and Galaxy A21s
3. Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C
5. Redmi 9 and Honor 8X
6. Vivo X30 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Vivo X30 and Redmi K30
8. Vivo X30 and Reno 3
9. Vivo X30 and Vivo X50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish