Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 144K)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 247 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y20
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.51 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Funtouch 10.5
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|2:58 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11