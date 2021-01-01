Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y31

Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Виво Y31
Vivo Y31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 178K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y31
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 412 and 357 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Vivo Y31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
424 nits
Vivo Y31
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Vivo Y31 +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
357
Vivo Y31 +15%
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +2%
1303
Vivo Y31
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +12%
200025
Vivo Y31
178465
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (234th and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 11
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Vivo Y31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Vivo Y31
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 January 2021
Release date July 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 213 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y31. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

