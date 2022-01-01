Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y35 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y35

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Vivo Y35, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y35
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 218K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Vivo Y35

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
426 nits
Vivo Y35
n/a
Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.28 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Vivo Y35
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y35 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
361
Vivo Y35 +4%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1326
Vivo Y35 +16%
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
218541
Vivo Y35 +20%
262762
CPU 73414 -
GPU 33594 -
Memory 44013 -
UX 65802 -
Total score 218541 262762
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
664
Vivo Y35
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 664 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8453 -
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Funtouch 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (70% in 34 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 13:39 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Vivo Y35
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Vivo Y35
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2022
Release date July 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y35 is definitely a better buy.

