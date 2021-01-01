Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi 9 Vivo Y53s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 220K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

The phone is 1-year newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 93% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 35 ms - Contrast 710:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9 425 nits Vivo Y53s +5% 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9 83.2% Vivo Y53s +2% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9 358 Vivo Y53s +6% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9 1307 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9 220217 Vivo Y53s +12% 246022 CPU 72166 65039 GPU 37094 54320 Memory 46201 50917 UX 66932 76732 Total score 220217 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi 9 662 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 662 - PCMark 3.0 score 8648 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OriginOS 1.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9 83.7 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced June 2020 June 2021 Release date July 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y53s. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.