Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Mi 11 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (131 vs 100 hours)
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4250 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (840 against 429 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (355K versus 223K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 95.4%
PWM 500 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 35 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
429 nits
Mi 11 Lite +96%
840 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Mi 11 Lite +3%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
362
Mi 11 Lite +56%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1315
Mi 11 Lite +37%
1798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
223788
Mi 11 Lite +59%
355277
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:08 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +48%
16:49 hr
Mi 11 Lite
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +8%
15:36 hr
Mi 11 Lite
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +29%
31:05 hr
Mi 11 Lite
24:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Mi 11 Lite +4%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 281 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 or Redmi 9
2. Redmi Note 8 or Redmi 9
3. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 9
4. Poco M3 or Redmi 9
5. Huawei Y6p or Redmi 9
6. Galaxy S21 Plus or Mi 11 Lite
7. Galaxy A52 or Mi 11 Lite
8. iPhone 13 Pro or Mi 11 Lite
9. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Mi 11 Lite
10. iPhone 13 or Mi 11 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish