Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 70% longer battery life (131 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1670 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3350 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 177K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (468 against 423 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.9%
PWM 500 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 35 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast 710:1 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
423 nits
Mi 8 Lite +11%
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 +1%
83.2%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +6%
355
Mi 8 Lite
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1305
Mi 8 Lite +9%
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +13%
200805
Mi 8 Lite
177172

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +61%
16:49 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +51%
15:36 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +5%
31:05 hr
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Mi 8 Lite +2%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2018
Release date July 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (28%)
18 (72%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Redmi 9
2. Redmi Note 9S or Redmi 9
3. Redmi 8 or Redmi 9
4. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 9
5. Realme C3 or Redmi 9
6. Galaxy A50 or Mi 8 Lite
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 8 Lite
8. Redmi Note 8T or Mi 8 Lite
9. Redmi Note 8 or Mi 8 Lite
10. Mi 8 or Mi 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish