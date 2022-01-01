Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Mi 8 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Mi 8 SE

Ксиаоми Редми 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 СЕ
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3120 mAh
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (33:05 vs 25:18 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (242K versus 221K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 356 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Mi 8 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.88 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.23%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
425 nits
Mi 8 SE +6%
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +2%
83.2%
Mi 8 SE
81.23%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
356
Mi 8 SE +12%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1302
Mi 8 SE +16%
1505
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9
221529
Mi 8 SE +10%
242651
CPU 72166 73897
GPU 37094 60929
Memory 46201 44727
UX 66932 63962
Total score 221529 242651
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
663
Mi 8 SE
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 663 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8522 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3120 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr 11:59 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 07:11 hr
Gaming 05:36 hr 04:28 hr
Standby 116 hr 74 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9 +31%
33:05 hr
Mi 8 SE
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Mi 8 SE +2%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 May 2018
Release date July 2020 June 2018
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 11
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Samsung Galaxy A03s
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 9A
8. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Redmi 9C
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Poco M3
10. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Note 10S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish