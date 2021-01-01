Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (131 vs 101 hours)
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4030 mAh
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 174K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (423 against 358 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 9
65
Mi A3
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 9
39
Mi A3
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 9
87
Mi A3
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 9
56
Mi A3
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 9
75
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 9
62
Mi A3
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 +18%
423 nits
Mi A3
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 +1%
83.2%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +18%
355
Mi A3
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +18%
1305
Mi A3
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +15%
200805
Mi A3
174673
AnTuTu Phone Scores (226th and 274th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9 +34%
16:49 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Mi A3 +38%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9 +2%
31:05 hr
Mi A3
30:48 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 43rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9 +3%
83.1 dB
Mi A3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 July 2019
Release date July 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

