Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.