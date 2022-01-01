Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9 vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (215K versus 132K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 268 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 155 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9
422 nits
Poco C40
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9 +1%
83.2%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 -
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +129%
355
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +76%
1307
Poco C40
743
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9 +63%
215254
Poco C40
132437
CPU 73414 36431
GPU 33594 22163
Memory 44013 37186
UX 65802 36684
Total score 215254 132437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9
664
Poco C40
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 664 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8459 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:05 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:20 hr -
Watching video 13:39 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Redmi 9
33:05 hr
Poco C40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.7 dB
Poco C40
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 July 2022
Release date July 2020 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco C40. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

