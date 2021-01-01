Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Poco M3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 179K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 306 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
- Shows 18% longer battery life (154 vs 131 hours)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.2%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (226th and 261st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 6th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M3. It has a better performance and sound.
