Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (131 vs 112 hours)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 203K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (537 against 432 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9
432 nits
Poco X3 Pro +24%
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9
83.2%
Poco X3 Pro +2%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9
360
Poco X3 Pro +104%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9
1335
Poco X3 Pro +96%
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9
203688
Poco X3 Pro +123%
454734

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Poco X3 Pro +3%
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +34%
15:36 hr
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Poco X3 Pro +4%
32:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
84.5 dB
Poco X3 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

