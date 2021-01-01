Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Poco X3 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
- Shows 17% longer battery life (131 vs 112 hours)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 203K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (537 against 432 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|93%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
|Contrast
|710:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
360
Poco X3 Pro +104%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1335
Poco X3 Pro +96%
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
203688
Poco X3 Pro +123%
454734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:05 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:49 hr
Poco X3 Pro +3%
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9 +34%
15:36 hr
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
31:05 hr
Poco X3 Pro +4%
32:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5480 x 3648
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 238 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.06 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
