Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 10, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 94K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9
vs
Redmi 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.2% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9 +6%
423 nits
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9 +2%
83.2%
Redmi 8A
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 950 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9 +97%
355
Redmi 8A
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9 +62%
1305
Redmi 8A
807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9 +112%
200805
Redmi 8A
94753

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:05 hr 2:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi 9
31:05 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9
83.1 dB
Redmi 8A
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.06 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

