Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (190K versus 92K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 136 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1318:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A +2%
434 nits
Honor 8X
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Honor 8X +4%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Honor 8X +144%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
468
Honor 8X +185%
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
92305
Honor 8X +106%
190281
CPU 37241 63383
GPU 12508 29545
Memory 22592 38775
UX 20658 59457
Total score 92305 190281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 9A
n/a
Honor 8X
564
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 564
PCMark 3.0 score - 7523
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced EMUI 9
OS size 11 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:18 hr
Watching video - 09:45 hr
Gaming - 03:38 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi 9A
n/a
Honor 8X
27:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Honor 8X +11%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 September 2018
Release date August 2020 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

