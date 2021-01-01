Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (629 against 441 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Honor 9 Lite +43%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +7%
81.1%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 11 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Honor 9 Lite +12%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 December 2017
Release date August 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
