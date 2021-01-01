Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.