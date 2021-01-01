Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.82 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 76K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (603 against 441 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 138 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.22 mm narrower

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time 40 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1318:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Y5 (2019) +37%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +4%
81.1%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
138
Y5 (2019) +20%
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Y5 (2019) +16%
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +20%
91454
Y5 (2019)
76206

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 11 GB 5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Y5 (2019) +6%
81.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

