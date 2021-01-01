Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Huawei Y5p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (505 against 441 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.06 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 97.4%
PWM - 66 Hz
Response time 40 ms 36 ms
Contrast 1318:1 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Huawei Y5p +15%
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A +10%
81.1%
Huawei Y5p
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
138
Huawei Y5p +4%
144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Huawei Y5p +79%
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
91454
Huawei Y5p +1%
92554

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Huawei Y5p +8%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5p.

