Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Huawei Y6p

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (538 against 441 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 40 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Huawei Y6p +22%
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A +2%
138
Huawei Y6p
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Huawei Y6p +6%
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
91454
Huawei Y6p +5%
96374

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 11 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Huawei Y6p +9%
83.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6p. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A11
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy M01
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A01
6. Huawei Y6p and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Y6p and Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei Y6p and Xiaomi Redmi 8
9. Huawei Y6p and Huawei Honor 10 Lite
10. Huawei Y6p and Huawei Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish