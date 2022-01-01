Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Infinix Hot 12

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Infinix Hot 12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 94K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 9A
439 nits
Hot 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Hot 12 +4%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Hot 12 +165%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Hot 12 +174%
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
94604
Hot 12 +164%
250202
CPU 36605 67349
GPU 12376 61522
Memory 24580 44361
UX 20429 75843
Total score 94604 250202
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced XOS 10.6
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Hot 12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2022
Release date August 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

