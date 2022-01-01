Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.