Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.