Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Nokia 1.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.