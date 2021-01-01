Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (91K versus 71K)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.3
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (494 against 441 nits)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 163 and 138 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 95.7%
PWM - 7692 Hz
Response time 40 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast 1318:1 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
441 nits
Nokia 2.3 +12%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
138
Nokia 2.3 +18%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Nokia 2.3 +17%
548
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +27%
91454
Nokia 2.3
71905

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 11 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Nokia 2.3 +10%
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 December 2019
Release date August 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. It has a better performance, software, and battery life.

