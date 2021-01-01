Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Oppo A53

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
VS
Оппо А53
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Oppo A53

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 91K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (482 against 438 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 89.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
438 nits
Oppo A53 +10%
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Oppo A53 +10%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Oppo A53 +85%
252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
471
Oppo A53 +169%
1269
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
91634
Oppo A53 +60%
146472

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
77.3 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 August 2020
Release date August 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A11
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy M01
4. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A01
6. Oppo A53 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo A53 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo A53 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo A53 and Oppo A52
10. Oppo A53 and Xiaomi Redmi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish