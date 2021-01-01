Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.