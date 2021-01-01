Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 78K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 80FPS
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 153 and 134 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 80%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
429 nits
Realme C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A +1%
81.1%
Realme C2
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Realme C2 +14%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Realme C2 +41%
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +16%
90824
Realme C2
78272

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 80 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Realme C2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date August 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

