Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A02
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 56K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 137 and 107 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
49
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|92.9%
|-
|Response time
|40 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1318:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A +28%
137
107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A +16%
470
406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +64%
92354
56175
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|11 GB
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.398 W/kg
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.901 W/kg
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02.
