Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A03 VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (435 against 404 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 94K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 137 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 1318:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9A +8% 435 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Galaxy A03 +1% 81.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 137 Galaxy A03 +75% 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 474 Galaxy A03 +91% 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A 94723 Galaxy A03 +90% 179604 CPU 36605 59385 GPU 12376 26274 Memory 24580 34858 UX 20429 59038 Total score 94723 179604

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 11 GB 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:55 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 November 2021 Release date August 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.