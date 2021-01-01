Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core VS Xiaomi Redmi 9A Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 94K)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 137 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space 92.9% - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 1318:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi 9A 436 nits Galaxy A03 Core +4% 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi 9A 81.1% Galaxy A03 Core +1% 81.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 650 MHz - FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi 9A 137 Galaxy A03 Core +8% 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi 9A 469 Galaxy A03 Core +62% 760 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi 9A 94430 Galaxy A03 Core +22% 115048 CPU 36605 - GPU 12376 - Memory 24580 - UX 20429 - Total score 94430 115048

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Android Go OS size 11 GB 8.8 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No Yes Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi 9A 76.5 dB Galaxy A03 Core n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2020 November 2021 Release date August 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.