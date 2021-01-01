Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 94K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 137 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
436 nits
Galaxy A03 Core +4%
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A03 Core +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Galaxy A03 Core +62%
760
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
94430
Galaxy A03 Core +22%
115048
CPU 36605 -
GPU 12376 -
Memory 24580 -
UX 20429 -
Total score 94430 115048
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Android Go
OS size 11 GB 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 November 2021
Release date August 2020 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

