Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 94K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 137 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|92.9%
|-
|Response time
|40 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1318:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
137
Galaxy A03 Core +8%
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
469
Galaxy A03 Core +62%
760
|CPU
|36605
|-
|GPU
|12376
|-
|Memory
|24580
|-
|UX
|20429
|-
|Total score
|94430
|115048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android Go
|OS size
|11 GB
|8.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2020
|November 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.398 W/kg
|0.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.901 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.
