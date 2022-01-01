Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 92K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 231 and 136 points
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
434 nits
Galaxy A10e +3%
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A10e
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
136
Galaxy A10e +70%
231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
468
Galaxy A10e +79%
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 9A
92305
Galaxy A10e +17%
108333
CPU 37241 -
GPU 12508 -
Memory 22592 -
UX 20658 -
Total score 92305 108333
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced One UI 1.0
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
76.5 dB
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 July 2019
Release date August 2020 August 2019
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

