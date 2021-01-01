Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A10s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A10s

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A10s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 76K)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (429 against 398 nits)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy A10s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 1318:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A +8%
429 nits
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A10s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Galaxy A10s +3%
138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Galaxy A10s +4%
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A +19%
90824
Galaxy A10s
76156

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB 9.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 August 2019
Release date August 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (47.4%)
10 (52.6%)
Total votes: 19

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
4. Oppo Realme C3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
5. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
6. Samsung Galaxy A30s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
8. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
9. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Samsung Galaxy A10s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish