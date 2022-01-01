Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.