Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 9A vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A vs Samsung Galaxy A20e

Ксиаоми Редми 9А
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9A (with MediaTek Helio G25) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9A
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (471 against 429 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 9A
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.1% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.9% 96.2%
PWM - 349 Hz
Response time 40 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 1318:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 9A
429 nits
Galaxy A20e +10%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 9A
81.1%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 9A
134
Galaxy A20e +75%
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 9A
469
Galaxy A20e +80%
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 9A
90824
Galaxy A20e +7%
97385

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 11 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 9A
75.8 dB
Galaxy A20e +7%
80.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2019
Release date August 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.398 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.901 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
4. Oppo Realme C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A20e
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A20e
7. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy A20e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish